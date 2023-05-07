Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 96 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,458 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 200,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,471 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $126.59 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

