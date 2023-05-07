Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 103.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

