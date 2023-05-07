Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,560,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

