Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $303.04

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.04 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 301.50 ($3.77). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.79), with a volume of 56,246 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.74. The company has a market capitalization of £210.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3,787.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently -16,250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

In other Schroder Income Growth Fund news, insider June Aitken purchased 10,000 shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($39,855.07). Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.