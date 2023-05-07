Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

