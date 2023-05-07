Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.
Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.93.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.25.
In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
