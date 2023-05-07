Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 24th

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ST opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.