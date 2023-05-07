Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 1,280,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,300,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 83,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

