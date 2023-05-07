Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of MCRB stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 1,280,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,300,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 83,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
