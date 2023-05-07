Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

SVC stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Several brokerages recently commented on SVC. TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.