Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,828.40 ($35.34).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.32) to GBX 2,854 ($35.66) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($32.80) to GBX 2,405 ($30.05) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.23) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.23) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,390.50 ($29.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £163.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,412.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,394.73. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.65).

Shell Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Shell

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,217.09%.

In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($30.21) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($248,778.49). In other news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($223,671.49). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($30.21) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($248,778.49). Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.