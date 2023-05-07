Siacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3.28 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Siacoin has a market cap of $195.53 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,314.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00289953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00546151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00403807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,070,522,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

