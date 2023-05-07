Simmons Bank Buys 1,028 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,102. The company has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average of $256.32. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.