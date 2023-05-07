Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,010,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,855,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 58,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 148,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 90,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the period.

GVI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.87. 93,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

