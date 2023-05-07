Simmons Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 2.1% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $100.38. 684,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

