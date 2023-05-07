Simmons Bank Invests $3.49 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of META stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.78. 27,000,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,404,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.63. The company has a market cap of $596.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

