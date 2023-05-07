Simmons Bank Sells 1,162 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,601. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

