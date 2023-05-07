Simmons Bank Sells 195 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

ABT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,284. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

