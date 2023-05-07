Simmons Bank Sells 458 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

PG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.03. 3,989,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,087. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

