Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 8,124 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $215.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

