Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $23.27 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

