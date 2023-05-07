Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,996 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $37,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

NYSE A opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

