Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 40,380 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,380 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.63.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.