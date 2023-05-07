Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLTTF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

