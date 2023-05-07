SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Reaches $13.45 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $436,192.96 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

