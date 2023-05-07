Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 2,785,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3,594.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

