S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,728 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.41% of S&P Global worth $450,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 11,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,598,000 after acquiring an additional 75,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

SPGI stock traded up $6.68 on Friday, reaching $354.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,542. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

