SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,897,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,294,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 123.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,087,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,383,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 735,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 266,908 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPAB opened at $25.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

