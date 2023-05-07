SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $56.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.