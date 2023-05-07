SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 3.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

