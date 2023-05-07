SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,701,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,009. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

