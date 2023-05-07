Spell Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.68 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Spell Token has a market cap of $70.16 million and $6.68 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About Spell Token

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Buying and Selling Spell Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

