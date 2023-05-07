Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPR. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.