SpringBig (SBIG) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SpringBig to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -80.96% SpringBig Competitors -11.58% -9.73% -0.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million -$13.08 million -1.32 SpringBig Competitors $2.13 billion $169.09 million 9.95

This table compares SpringBig and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SpringBig’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SpringBig and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 SpringBig Competitors 223 1454 2573 84 2.58

SpringBig presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 568.55%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 39.81%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig’s competitors have a beta of 2.45, suggesting that their average share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SpringBig competitors beat SpringBig on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

