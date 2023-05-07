Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $15,324.75 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $15,324.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $23,824.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42.

On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.5 %

SPT opened at $39.48 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.