SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires 134,416 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 279.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,416 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.5 %

FCX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. 13,540,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,413,715. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

