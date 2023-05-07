SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 1,890,000 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,890,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,487,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.8% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. 19,259,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,848,758. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.