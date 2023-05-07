SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.4% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.40. 3,885,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,912. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.