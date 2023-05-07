SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 140,216 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SID has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SID traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,669,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,076. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Further Reading

