SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,230 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 1.4% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $45.75. 9,900,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,335. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

