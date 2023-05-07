SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.01. 13,314,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,754,089. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,463 shares of company stock worth $3,844,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

