SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes $1.97 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 13,314,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,754,089. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

