SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes $387,000 Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SID has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SID traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,669,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,076. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

