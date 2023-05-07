Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.