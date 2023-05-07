Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

