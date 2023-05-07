Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

