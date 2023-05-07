Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $113.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

