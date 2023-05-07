Starname (IOV) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Starname (IOV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Starname has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Starname has a market cap of $647,663.96 and $267.43 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

