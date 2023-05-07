Status 24 Hour Volume Hits $935,800.30 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Status has a market cap of $100.32 million and $935,800.30 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019432 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018253 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,053.28 or 1.00037409 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,428,484 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,851,428,483.785242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02591547 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,362,154.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

