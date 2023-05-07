Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY23 guidance to €0.58-€0.62 EPS.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STVN remained flat at €26.85 ($29.51) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 152,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a 52 week high of €29.23 ($32.12).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 14.17%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

