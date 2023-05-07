Stifel Nicolaus Raises AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $50.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,883,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

