StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

